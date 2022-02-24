Andrew Garfield stars in trailer for series ‘Under The Banner of Heaven’

Click here to read the full article. The Taylor Sheridan Universe continues to expand at Paramount+.
The streaming service has ordered two additional dramas from the prolific Yellowstone creator: Lioness starring Zoe Saldaña and Land Man starring Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton.
Lioness, which counts Nicole Kidman as an executive producer, “is based on a real-life CIA program and follows a Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within,” according the official logline. “Saldaña plays Joe, a strong-willed, hard-nosed, station chief of the CIA’s Lioness program, tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover...
Comments / 0