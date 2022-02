Click here to read the full article. Michael Chiklis is set to star in the first episode of the upcoming Fox crime anthology series “Accused.” The series is based on the BBC crime anthology of the same name. Each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused, with the audience knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school. In addition to Chiklis’...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO