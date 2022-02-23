Push To Preserve Plum Island Enters Next Phase

Invitation for Bids #2018 For Residual Solids Hauling for Charleston Water System's Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant The Charleston Water System (CWS) invites interested companies to submit formal sealed bids for providing Residual Solids Hauling for Charleston Water System's Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant. Solicitation Documents will be available beginning Monday, February 21, 2022, by contacting Carolyn Gailliard, Purchasing Agent at email address: gailliardc@charlestoncpw.com. Sealed bids are due no later than Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. local time at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Charleston Water System reserves the right to reject any and all bids and waive informalities as deemed appropriate. AD#1987265.
