On the side of the road in Gladwin, MI sits something that may be hard to believe. It's a GIANT, working weather vane. Truly, I thought that this was something that was photoshopped and fully believed that someone was trying to play a prank on me. Just look at it! But, sure enough, while you can't see this on Google's Street View (they haven't been through the area since 2018), you can clearly see it on the satellite view:

GLADWIN, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO