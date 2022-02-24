ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Acquires SRD, A Longtime Partner Studio With Mario And Zelda Game Credits

By Gavin Lane
Nintendo Life
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season of acquisitions rolls on, although the latest video-game-company-buys-other-video-game-company news isn't quite a bombshell of the likes we've seen from Microsoft and co. recently. In fact, it's more a solidification and strengthening of long-term relationship which dates back to the early NES days. Aww. As spotted by Games...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

Obtaining the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

We've put together a guide on how to acquire the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The Shiny Charm, introduced in Pokemon Black II and White II, is a highly sought out key item. It increases the chance of you encountering a Shiny Pokemon. Shiny Pokemon are rare versions of Pokemon that you encounter throughout the game. They are difficult to find and catch, but the Shiny Charm increases your chances of doing so.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Zelda games that need to come to Nintendo Switch ASAP

Despite being one of Nintendo’s flagship series, The Legend of Zelda has been pretty neglected of late. Its 35th anniversary last February was underwhelming — particularly when compared to Mario’s 35th months prior and Pokémon’s 25th a couple of weeks later — and less than half of its mainline games are playable on the Switch five years into the console’s life cycle. What gives?
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Nintendo acquires the studio behind Ring Fit Adventure and 1-2 Switch

Nintendo has acquired Kyoto-based developer SRD Co. Ltd. Earlier today on February 24, Nintendo announced through a statement that it had agreed to buy SRD. If you're unfamiliar with the development studio, they've been long-time collaborators with Nintendo on a litany of projects, including Game Builder Garage and Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shigeru Miyamoto
thefastmode.com

Zynga Acquires Berlin-based Mobile Game Studio 'NanoTribe'

Zynga, a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that it has recently closed the acquisition of NanoTribe, an independent mobile game studio based in Germany. The Berlin-based studio is the first studio outside of Turkey managed by Rollic, a subsidiary of Zynga, adding to Rollic’s growing family of hyper-casual game developers and marking the expansion of its base into new markets. NanoTribe has previously published games with Rollic, including Cashier 3D, which has surpassed over 33 million downloads worldwide, and Arrow Fest, a 2021 breakout hit, and will continue to develop original mobile titles in-house under the Rollic umbrella.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Insider Provides Update on Mario Kart 9

Mario Kart fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED were expecting the next Mario Kart announcement from Nintendo would be a reveal of Mario Kart 9, or whatever the next mainline Mario Kart game ends up being called. These expectations were shattered this month when Nintendo announced 48 new DLC courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that will release across six waves, with the final wave coming sometime in 2023. Not only was there no word of Mario Kart 9, but Nintendo committed to roughly two years of new Mario Kart 8 content. As a result of this, many Nintendo fans began to doubt a new entry was in the works, but according to a new report, it is.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

World of Warcraft's last major Shadowlands patch is out today

Today marks the last major update for World of Warcraft's latest expansion, Shadowlands. Patch 9.2 is called Eternity's End and adds a whole bunch of stuff that I don't quite understand as an outsider, and other stuff that I do. The biggest add is definitely 9.2's brand new zone, Zereth Mortis, which is home to a new faction called The Enlightened.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Nes#Video Game#Nintendo Acquires Srd#Microsoft And Co#Games Industry Biz#Srd Co#Game Builder Garage#Next Level Games#Mario Strikers#Switch#Canadian#Nes#Iwata#Super Mario Bros#Mario Bros#Nakago San#Pr
NME

March PlayStation Plus games include ‘Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends’ and more

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus games for March and they include Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends and two more titles. In a blog post on the PlayStation site, the games were unveiled. All games will be available to download from Tuesday, March 1 and can be downloaded and added to your library until Monday, April 4. The games include Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda Leaker Teases New Games

Every Zelda fan is dying for more information on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Unfortunately, there isn't any new information on the long-awaited sequel. Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users were hoping to get a new trailer and maybe a release date at the Nintendo Direct this month, but neither of these things happened. In fact, The Legend of Zelda was a no-show across the board during the 40-minute Nintendo Direct packed with games and series like Fire Emblem, Super Mario, Splatoon, Kirby, Advance Wars, and Metroid. Many of the flagship Nintendo IP reared their head in some capacity, but not The Legend of Zelda. That said, according to one well-known Nintendo leaker, Breath of the Wild 2 isn't the only game in the series in development. In fact, it sounds like it's not even the only Zelda game with a release date on the horizon.
VIDEO GAMES
Mental_Floss

Cheaters Always Win: When the Game Genie Made Beating Nintendo Games Easy

Among Nintendo’s low points, it was even worse than the Power Glove. In the years following the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in North America in 1985, Nintendo developed several outlets to help gamers navigate through difficult titles. A tip line gave them advice; walkthroughs in books and issues of Nintendo Power explained tricky paths in games like The Legend of Zelda or Super Mario Bros. The player would still have to perform the tasks, but at least they had clues.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Zelda: Ocarina Of Time’ Water Temple fog fixed on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch Online version of The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time appears to have had an issue with the Water Temple’s fog fixed in an update. Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, many players have been making note of the poor emulation quality of Nintendo 64 games, with Nintendo gradually adding updates that improve performance.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

11 best Nintendo Switch games for every kind of player, from Mario Party to Breath of the Wild

The Nintendo Switch was an unlikely success story when it launched back in 2017. It had a very limited catalogue of games but slowly over time that list has become filled with completely unmissable titles.With the follow-up releases of the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED models, there’s never been a better time to explore Nintendo’s rich body of work.Known for it seal of quality (it’s the white and gold sticker you can find on the back of any Switch game) and if you’re buying a first-party title made by Nintendo itself then you’re in for a good time. Metroid,...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Nintendo acquires SRD after 40 years of collaboration

Nintendo has announced that it has acquired SRD, a development company that has been involved in the creation of many of Nintendo’s biggest games over the last four decades. As Nintendo’s acquisition notification details, SRD “is a development company which has been closesly involved for nearly four decades in developing Nintendo video game software.”
SOFTWARE
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring launch trailer teases some boss battles with a massive dragon and a classic beefy sword guy

The Elden Ring launch trailer is here, and it's got some stunning environments and enemies. Just below, you can check out the launch trailer for yourself, which debuted earlier today. Elden Ring's ambiguous story is set up in the launch trailer, where the player character becoming a Lord, a God, or just Forsaken is teased by the usual narration we've come to expect in FromSoftware trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Why 'The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass' is One of the Series' Best Games (No, Really!)

All you Legend of Zelda fans, take a second to ask yourself a question: What is the best game in the Legend of Zelda series? Maybe you said Breath of the Wild. That’s entirely fair! It goes in a refreshing new direction by being a fully open-world game. It has a fantastic story, and there’s more diversity in weapon types and armor. Or you might have advocated for Ocarina of Time, another great game that features great design, story, and combat and has managed to withstand the test of time. Perhaps you said Majora’s Mask, and that’s a great pick, as it's got a unique darkness that the rest of the series lacks and the "on a timer" aspect of it does an amazing job of accentuating the plot. Of course, those three are also some of the best-received Zelda titles. Everyone has their own personal favorite. However, there is one game you don’t usually hear mentioned when discussion turns to the best The Legend of Zelda has to offer: Phantom Hourglass.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

CrossfireX is Remedy Entertainment’s biggest blunder

With over 690 million registered users, Crossfire is perhaps the world’s biggest multiplayer shooter. What makes its recent Xbox release special, however, is the inclusion of a two-part single-player campaign developed by Remedy Entertainment, the makers of Control, Max Payne, and Alan Wake, to name a few. It’s a pity then, that despite being masters of narrative, world-building, and high-minded ideas, and with such a huge property to work with, Remedy has delivered mediocrity this time around.
VIDEO GAMES
Family Handyman

Multimeter Symbol Guide

Back in the early days of electricity, lab workers could measure electric current in a circuit using an ammeter (galvanometer) and voltage using a voltmeter. From there, they could calculate resistance. In 1920, British postal engineer Donald Macadie invented the AVOmeter, which measured all three quantities (A = amps, V...
ELECTRONICS
dbltap.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus: When Does Cherrim Learn the Petal Dance?

This is a guide on how to get your Cherrim to learn the Petal Dance in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Cherrim is a Grass type Pokemon. It can be found in the Coronet Highlands, along with its base form, Cherubi. Cherrim can be obtained through evolution or catching it with a Pokeball in the wild and during battle. It is already infamous in this version of Pokemon as being one of the hardest to catch. Once you have the Pokemon, how do you get it to perform one of its key battle moves, the Petal Dance?
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy