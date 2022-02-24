Nintendo Acquires SRD, A Longtime Partner Studio With Mario And Zelda Game Credits

All you Legend of Zelda fans, take a second to ask yourself a question: What is the best game in the Legend of Zelda series? Maybe you said Breath of the Wild. That’s entirely fair! It goes in a refreshing new direction by being a fully open-world game. It has a fantastic story, and there’s more diversity in weapon types and armor. Or you might have advocated for Ocarina of Time, another great game that features great design, story, and combat and has managed to withstand the test of time. Perhaps you said Majora’s Mask, and that’s a great pick, as it's got a unique darkness that the rest of the series lacks and the "on a timer" aspect of it does an amazing job of accentuating the plot. Of course, those three are also some of the best-received Zelda titles. Everyone has their own personal favorite. However, there is one game you don’t usually hear mentioned when discussion turns to the best The Legend of Zelda has to offer: Phantom Hourglass.

