Low-Cholesterol Breakfast Ideas

clevelandclinic.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t love a good breakfast? Just make sure...

health.clevelandclinic.org

shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Foods#Cholesterol#Loving You
shefinds

3 Ingredients Nobody Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because They Cause Heartburn

Heartburn can be a nuisance, especially if you experience it regularly. “Heartburn is a gastrointestinal sensation or symptom that people with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may experience. It is a condition where the acid in the stomach reaches the esophagus and even the mouth.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although it is typically harmless when experienced from time to time, some people experience burning pain almost daily. One of the biggest triggers of heartburn is your diet, so knowing what foods you should avoid is the first way you can reduce your symptoms.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
Hammond Daily Star

Higher vitamin B12 dose may be better

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a vegan, and my multivitamin is my only source of B12. It states I’m getting 200 percent of my daily requirement. Is that sufficient? – M.E. ANSWER: People who are strict vegans – that is, those who consume no animal products at all – will not get any vitamin B12 and will develop B12 deficiency unless they take a supplement. It takes years to become B12 deficient after starting a strict vegan diet.
NUTRITION
The US Sun

The 12 foods to eat before bed to have a great night’s sleep

TROUBLE sleeping? You may need to turn to your kitchen cupboards. Nutrition experts claim the correct foods can work wonders for a regular night-time routine. Scientists in India have discovered that black cumin seeds — found in many curries — can reduce stress, help you fall asleep faster and kip for longer.
LIFESTYLE
Health
Recipes
Healthline

5 Foods to Eat If You Have COVID-19

Vitamin D is the most frequently discussed micronutrient among nutrition experts for the management of COVID-19 (. This fat-soluble vitamin and hormone exerts an anti-inflammatory effect by suppressing overactivity of the immune system, according to newer and older research (. ,. ,. ,. ). In the body, vitamin D acts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Signs of high cholesterol can be seen in your toenails

A medical expert says there are two warning signs of cholesterol complication that can be spotted in one’s toenails. Although cholesterol plays an important role in the body in terms of metabolism, high levels can increase the risk of health problems such as heart conditions or stroke. Toenail Indicators.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast You Should Stop Eating Every Morning Because It Slows Your Metabolism

Pre-made and processed smoothies are one of the most convenient breakfast products out there. If you’re in a pinch in the morning and pressed for time, grabbing a bottle and hitting the road can still give you a boost of energy if you weren’t able to sit down for breakfast. A major drawback of these breakfast products, though, is high sugar content and a lack of protein.
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
Houston Chronicle

Here are 6 healthy tips to lower your high blood pressure

Since February is American Heart Month, it’s a great time to prioritize not only your emotional heart health but your physical heart health as well. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can increase risk for developing cardiovascular conditions like stroke or heart disease. There is a genetic component to hypertension risk, but many of the factors that set you up to have high blood pressure can be modified through nutrition, exercise, and stress management.
HEALTH

