Environment

freezing temps and light snowfall for Thursday

newspressnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCold temps and light snowfall will continue on...

www.newspressnow.com

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

Get Ready for Heavy Snow

Heavy amounts of snow are expected to track across the region Sunday into Tuesday morning. The best chance for 6-10"+ with be in the mountains, and foothills, with the plains looking at 2-8 inches of snow. The heaviest snow will be Sunday night through Monday morning. Travel will be hazardous, especially along I-90 and Highway 212 Sunday through Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast

AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the progress of a sneaky southern storm that will brush portions of the mid-Atlantic with icy conditions and unleash another round of accumulating snowfall in New England early this week. A storm that developed just east of Florida this past weekend was dumping rain across...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Very cold night ahead before a snow chance arrives Thursday

Overnight, lows are expected to dip to around 10° with some extra cloud cover helping out a bit. However, it’ll still be possible for wind chills to get below 0° early Thursday morning. Light snow will be possible on Thursday, but the bulk of the heavier precipitation...
ENVIRONMENT
PIX11

Temps plummet; snow, sleet, freezing rain to return

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Don’t put away your coat and shovel. Despite record warmth on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to drop through the night and should return to the 20s and 30s for New York and New Jersey on Thursday. On top of the plummeting temperatures, a winter storm is making its way into the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
natureworldnews.com

Midwest, Northeast Brace For Massive Winter Storm Bringing Heavy Snow and Ice

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a new weather forecast of the continuance of the winter storm from Friday until Sunday. The storm has already caused widespread travel disruption and infrastructural damage over recent days. Due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, multiple areas of the Midwest and Northeast regions have been affected.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Accumulating snowfall on Thursday; Winter Weather Advisory issued in northern Iowa

Our next weather maker is set to arrive for Thursday, bringing widespread snow to Iowa and Minnesota. With temperatures expected to be in the teens during the day, the snow will be light and fluffy in nature. The snow will accumulate through the afternoon and evening, and roads will become fully snow covered. Take it slow and allow for extra time driving home Thursday evening. Regarding snowfall accumulation, a general 1-3" is expected for most locations, but some could pick up as much as 4", especially across southern Minnesota. Conditions will improve by Friday, and some of this snow will melt on Saturday as temperature warm back above freezing.
IOWA STATE

