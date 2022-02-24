freezing temps and light snowfall for Thursday

Our next weather maker is set to arrive for Thursday, bringing widespread snow to Iowa and Minnesota. With temperatures expected to be in the teens during the day, the snow will be light and fluffy in nature. The snow will accumulate through the afternoon and evening, and roads will become fully snow covered. Take it slow and allow for extra time driving home Thursday evening. Regarding snowfall accumulation, a general 1-3" is expected for most locations, but some could pick up as much as 4", especially across southern Minnesota. Conditions will improve by Friday, and some of this snow will melt on Saturday as temperature warm back above freezing.
Comments / 0