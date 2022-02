Megan Thee Stallion is finally working on new music. The “Savage” rapper exclusively revealed to E! News that her Hotties can expect an exciting surprise soon. “Y’all know I like to keep the Hotties surprised… definitely we’re getting new music and I don’t think y’all will expect this from me. It’s different,” she opened up to E! News. “The next thing y’all will hear from me is with somebody you might know, somebody you might have guessed before. The next thing is going to be fire.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO