Global Net Lease: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $46 million, or 44 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $7.8 million, or 8 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $106.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $173.5 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $391.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNL