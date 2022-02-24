ExlService Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $28.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The provider of outsourcing services posted revenue of $295.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $114.8 million, or $3.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.12 billion.

ExlService Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXLS