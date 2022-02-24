ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartan Stores: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Spartan Stores Inc. (SPTN) on Thursday reported net income of $22.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 18 cents per share.

The grocery store operator and grocery distributor posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.8 million, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.93 billion.

Spartan Stores expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.9 billion to $9.1 billion.

