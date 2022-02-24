Mom thinks only girls should wash dishes

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m trying to help my 15-year-old daughter navigate a pretty awful friend breakup, and I’m struggling. My daughter, “Tess,” is a quiet introvert who typically has a small but close circle, and her friendships run deep. She has been close with “Allie” since the beginning of middle school. The girls stuck together through thick and thin, including the isolation of the pandemic. They were both excited to go back to school in person this past fall. Well, things did not go as planned. I’m still not sure exactly what happened but it seems Allie has become close with a group of girls around whom Tess does not feel comfortable (there may be some social exclusion going on, but it’s hard to tell). Allie has distanced herself from Tess by not responding to texts, flaking on hangouts, and generally pulling back emotionally from the friendship. Now the final blow has come: Allie sent Tess a series of texts this weekend telling her the friendship was over. She asked Tess to stop reaching out to her (she said she’d “appreciate some space”). My daughter is devastated, and I don’t know what to do for her. There are a lot of resources out there for how to help kids get over romantic breakups, but none about friendship breakups. My instinct was to have her get involved in other activities that can serve as both a source of distraction and a font of potential new friends, but Tess refuses. How can I help her get through this?

KIDS ・ 5 DAYS AGO