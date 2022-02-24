ACI Worldwide: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) _ ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $109.5 million.

The Naples, Florida-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $1.10 per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $466.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $127.8 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, ACI Worldwide said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $330 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have decreased almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 21% in the last 12 months.

