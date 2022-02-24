New Guards Group Announces Long-Term Partnership With Reebok

Click here to read the full article. The phrase “you get what you pay for” has probably been around since people had to start actually paying for things. In the garment industry though, the proliferation of fast fashion stores has created a generation of consumers who believe clothes are disposable or they’re getting ripped off if they pay more than a few dollars for a shirt. But that mindset is rapidly evolving, as concerns about climate change and the pandemic have consumers focusing their attention on more sustainable and ethical apparel. “We are in the early stages of a radical transformation in...

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO