Kandi Burruss made a momentary mistake when it came to dress up day at her daughter’s school. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared a video on Instagram where she poked fun at herself for making a mistake when it came to her daughter's outfit — twice. In the video, she told the story about how she sent her 2-year-old daughter, Blaze Tucker, to school in costume on the wrong day on two separate occasions.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO