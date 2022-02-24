ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

European Film Academy Expresses Solidarity, Support for Ukraine

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago

The European Film Academy has expressed its solidarity with and support for its Ukrainian colleagues following Russia’s launch of a military operation in the country.

In an email to The Hollywood Reporter , EFA chairman Mike Downey called for the international film community to help artists within Ukraine who find themselves suddenly on the front line of the conflict.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“Moral outrage is called for — but it’s not that helpful at this point in time,” writes Downey, who is also a board member of the International Coalition for Film Makers at Risk. “It’s a bit too soon to respond with action, but we are watching the situation with our board, as well as colleagues in border countries like Poland to see how we can all work together to provide practical support for any Ukrainian filmmakers who may be in need of it.”

Downey said the EFA will be discussing the situation in Ukraine at its board meeting next week to see what concrete action can be taken. He noted that many Ukrainian artists and filmmakers could be in danger should the conflict intensify.

“There are clearly a number of individual artists who have been outspokenly critical of the Russian regime, so if this turns out to be a full-on occupation, their lives will be more endangered than they are already,” says Downey.

The EFA was instrumental in securing the release of Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov ( Rhino ) after he was arrested by Russian forces in Crimea in 2014 while protesting Russia’s annexation of the region. A Russian court found Sentsov guilty of “plotting terrorist acts” and sentenced him to 20 years in prison, but a coordinated effort by the EFA, Amnesty International and the European Parliament, led to his release in 2019.

Earlier this month, as the conflict along the Russian-Ukrainian border intensified, the EFA sent a letter of support to the Ukrainian film community.

“On behalf of the community of over 4,200 members of the European Film Academy, we want to express our solidarity with you,” the letter read. European cinema “has always been shaped by important values [of] human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, rule of law and human rights,” the EFA added. “As an Academy and through our work, we strongly advocate for these values and protest any violation [of them]. Rest assured we stand behind you, supporting your work in the best way we can.”

There are currently 61 Ukrainian members of the EFA.

“The invasion in Ukraine is heavily worrying us,” EFA director Matthijs Wouter Knol wrote THR in an email. “While we have been aware of the ongoing political and military escalation in the Eastern part of Ukraine for many years, which first gained international attention with the annexation of Crimea in 2014, we do realize that the current events and daily increase of tension has an impact on filmmakers’ lives and health, morale, and creative work.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Russian Invasion Hits Ukrainian Production Industry Just Starting to Go International

Russia’s military action in east Ukraine, which saw big explosions across the country, including in the capital Kyiv, and reports of Russian forces landing in Odessa on Ukraine’s southern coast, started after months of speculation about Russia’s intentions after it massed tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine’s border. The attacks, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has said are intended to”demilitarize” Ukraine, have sparked condemnation worldwide, with the European Commission calling it an act of “unprecedented military aggression” and U.S. President Joe Biden warning that Putin’s “premeditated war [will bring] a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.” He also promised...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Russia Stripped of Champions League Final After Ukraine Invasion

UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, said Thursday that the Champions League final, the biggest match in European club soccer, will not be played in St. Petersburg, Russia. UEFA stripped Russia of hosting honors following the Russian-led invasion of Ukraine early Thursday. The game, set for May 28, was to be played in a stadium financed by the Russian energy giant Gazprom, one of UEFA’s major sponsors.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Zaslav: Warner Bros. Discovery Won't Try to "Win the Spending War" In StreamingStudio Profit Report: Disney Dives as Sony Soars, Paramount RisesRussian Invasion Hits Ukrainian Production Industry Just Starting to Go...
UEFA
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Stiller Recalls ‘Zoolander 2’ Flop as “Not a Great Experience”

If Ben Stiller could read minds, he probably would have done things a bit differently with the 2016 film Zoolander 2. The star, who is a director on Apple TV+’s recently launched thriller series Severance, told Esquire in an interview published Tuesday that having Zoolander 2 underperform critically and commercially was “not a great experience.”More from The Hollywood ReporterApple TV+'s 'Severance': TV ReviewBen Stiller, Cate Blanchett Team for 'The Champions' AdaptationBen Stiller Signs With UTA The 2001 original Zoolander — which Stiller directed and co-wrote, in addition to starring in as the titular male model — was a well-liked and highly quotable...
MOVIES
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Oleg Sentsov
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Amnesty International#The European Film Academy#Ukrainian#Efa#Warner Bros#Disney#Paramount#Russian#The European Parliament
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy