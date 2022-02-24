ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky U.S. House elections feature first open seat since 2016, most candidates since at least 2014

By David Luchs
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 1 day ago

Welcome to the Thursday, February 24, Brew.

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:

  1. Kentucky sees largest number of U.S. House candidates since at least 2014
  2. Committee behind an initiative to increase the minimum wage for tipped workers in D.C. submits signatures for the June ballot
  3. Thirty-nine state legislative special elections scheduled for 2022

Kentucky sees largest number of U.S. House candidates since at least 2014

The filing deadline for candidates running for state or federal office in Kentucky was just about a month ago – Jan. 25, 2022. This year, 31 candidates are running for Kentucky’s six U.S. House districts: nine Democrats and 22 Republicans. That’s 5.2 candidates per district, the highest number of candidates per district in the state since at least 2014.

Democrats currently represent one U.S. House district in Kentucky and Republicans represent five.

Here are some other highlights from this year’s filings:

  1. This is the first election to take place under new district lines following the 2020 census. Kentucky was apportioned six districts, the same number it received after the 2010 census.
  2. One district—the 3rd—is open with Rep. John Yarmuth (D) retiring from politics. Yarmuth was first elected in 2006 after defeating Rep. Anne Northup (R). The 3rd District has not been open since 1994.
  3. This is the first election cycle since 2016 featuring an open U.S. House district in Kentucky.
  4. With six districts, there are 12 possible primaries, two for each district. Of that total, voters will participate in eight contested primaries (67%), more than in 2020 and equal to the total in 2018. There will be three contested Democratic primaries and five for Republicans.
  5. Of the five incumbents seeking re-election, four are facing primary challenges, the same number as 2020, both of which are the highest since at least 2014. All five incumbents are Republicans.
  6. Every district is set to feature major party competition, meaning at least one Democrat and at least one Republican filed to run. Since 2014, only the 2016 election cycle saw uncontested general elections for U.S. House in Kentucky when two Republicans won without any Democratic opposition.
  7. The open 3rd District has nine candidates running, more than any other district: two Democrats and seven Republicans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONXX0_0eNj6aSm00

Kentucky and four other states—Idaho, North Carolina, Oregon, and Pennsylvania—are holding primary elections on May 17.

Committee behind an initiative to increase the minimum wage for tipped workers in D.C. submits signatures for the June ballot

This Tuesday, the DC Committee to Build a Better Restaurant Industry submitted 34,000 signatures to the D.C. Board of Elections in an effort to place Initiative 82 on the June ballot. Initiative 82 would incrementally increase the tipped minimum wage from $5.05 in 2021 to match the minimum wage of non-tipped employees in 2027. In D.C., the minimum wage for non-tipped employees was $15.20 as of July 2021.

In D.C., proponents have 180 days from the time the Board of Elections approves the initiative to gather a number of signatures equal to at least 5 percent of the voters registered citywide. Signatures from 5 percent of registered voters in five of eight city wards are required to meet the city’s distribution requirement. For Initiative 82, approximately 26,000 valid signatures are required to be certified for the ballot. The Board of Elections has 30 days to count and review the signatures.

Adam Eidinger, a campaign organizer, said, “This is where the citizens get to write the law. If the Council’s not gonna help restaurant workers, a restaurant worker can write the law, propose it and put it directly to the voters.”

The proposed change was previously approved by D.C. voters as Initiative 77 in June 2018 by a margin of ​​55.74% to 44.26%. However, the Washington, D.C., Council voted 8-5 to repeal the measure in October 2018. The repeal was sponsored by the chairman of the D.C. Council, Phil Mendelson (D), whose term as chairman expires in 2023. At the time, Mendelson said, “77 may be well-intentioned, but the very people the Initiative is intended to help are overwhelmingly opposed. If we want to help workers – protect them from harassment and exploitation – there are better ways than Initiative 77.”

Mendelson told NBC4 Washington that he opposes Initiative 82 but would not try to repeal it if it were passed by voters again. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) also opposed the initiative in 2018 but has yet to take a stance on Initiative 82.

Initiative 82’s endorsers include the metro area chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, Our Revolution DC, and SEIU 32BJ.

Initiative 82 is one of several ballot initiatives this year related to the minimum wage. In November, Nevada voters will decide on a $12 minimum wage ballot measure. Campaigns are also collecting signatures for minimum wage initiatives in California, Idaho, Michigan, and Nebraska.

Thirty-nine state legislative special elections scheduled for 2022

Thirty-nine state legislative special elections have been scheduled in 19 states in 2022. Fourteen special elections have taken place already. The 14 already-held elections filled vacancies left by 11 Democratic lawmakers and three Republicans. Candidates from the same party as the former incumbent have won every state legislative special election so far this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhvNM_0eNj6aSm00

By this time in 2021, 27 special elections had been called in 16 states. There were 33 special elections called in 15 states by this time in 2020. No seats flipped in the 14 special elections that had taken place between the two years; six in 2021 and eight in 2020.

An average of 57 seats were filled through special elections in each of the past six even-numbered years. An average of 85 special elections took place in the past six odd-numbered years. Between 2011 and 2021, one party (either Republicans or Democrats) saw an average net gain of four seats nationally each year.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R) faces primary challengers in May 3 election

Four candidates are running in the Republican primary election for governor of Ohio on May 3, 2022. Two candidates—incumbent Mike DeWine (R) and Jim Renacci (R)—have led the field in fundraising and media coverage. Politico’s Zach Montellaro and Michael Kruse wrote that the “primary could show just how far [support for Donald Trump (R)], even without the former president’s direct involvement, can take a challenger against a more traditional conservative governor who clashed with the most strident parts of the Republican base during the pandemic.”
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Kentucky Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Kentucky Government
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
City
California, KY
State
Oregon State
City
Old Washington, KY
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Democrats-Issue 11

In this issue: Ohio, NY Democratic parties weigh in on statewide races, Schumer backs Bowman in NY-16 Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) endorsed 16th Congressional District Rep. Jamaal Bowman. Schumer said he has worked with Bowman on upgrading Mount Vernon’s sewer system and building a new rail line between New Rochelle and Penn Station.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Phil Mendelson
Person
John Yarmuth
Ballotpedia News

Two cities added to Ballotpedia’s coverage scope following 2020 census

Ballotpedia provides comprehensive coverage of all elections within the 100 largest cities in the United State based on population. Following the 2020 census, two cities—Spokane, Washington, and Santa Clarita, California—entered the top 100 and another two cities—San Bernardino, California, and Birmingham, Alabama—did not make the cut. As a result, Ballotpedia has added coverage of Spokane and Santa Clarita, although we plan to continue our existing coverage of San Bernardino and Birmingham as well.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Ballotpedia News

Thirty-nine state legislative special elections scheduled for 2022

Thirty-nine state legislative special elections have been scheduled in 19 states in 2022. Fourteen special elections have taken place already. Heading into those races, Democrats had controlled 11 of the seats, and Republicans controlled three. No seats have changed party control as a result of special elections this year. Upcoming...
POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

Redistricting updates from North Carolina and Rhode Island

Welcome to the Wednesday, February 23, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Redistricting roundup—North Carolina and Rhode Island. Buckle up—Texas’ statewide primaries are six days away!. Election spotlight: Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District Republican primary. Redistricting roundup—North Carolina and...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Election#Special Elections#General Elections#U S House#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic
Ballotpedia News

Rhode Island enacts new congressional districts

Rhode Island enacted new congressional districts on Feb. 16, 2022, when Gov. Dan McKee (D) signed redistricting legislation that the General Assembly had approved the day before. Rhode Island was apportioned two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 census, the same number it received after the 2010 census. This map will take effect for Rhode Island’s 2022 congressional elections.
POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

Six candidates are running for the Democratic nomination in TX-15

Six candidates are running in the Democratic Party primary election for Texas’ 15th Congressional District on March 1, 2022. Media attention has focused on Eliza Alvarado, Ruben Ramirez, John Villarreal Rigney, and Michelle Vallejo. These candidates have also led in fundraising. Incumbent Vicente Gonzalez (D) is running to replace retiring District 34 incumbent Filemon Vela (D) after the Texas State Legislature redrew the 15th District to include more of western Hidalgo County during the 2020 redistricting cycle.
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Pennsylvania Supreme Court enacts new congressional map

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court selected a new congressional district map, officially enacting that map as part of the post-2020 redistricting process on Feb. 23. Pennsylvania was apportioned 17 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 census, one fewer than it received after the 2010 census. This map will take effect for Pennsylvania’s 2022 congressional elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Ballotpedia News

The origin of President’s Day

Welcome to the Monday, February 21, Brew. It’s President’s Day—here’s a brief history. Today is President’s Day—an annual federal holiday that falls on the third Monday of February. Here’s a quick history about the holiday—and the presidency. If you have a favorite...
POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

Robe & Gavel: SCOTUS begins February sitting

Welcome to the Feb. 22 edition of Robe & Gavel, Ballotpedia’s newsletter about the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) and other judicial happenings around the U.S. With the scent of roses yet in the air and the taste of chocolates and sweet treats fresh in our memories, we come to the February argument session of the U.S. Supreme Court. Let’s gavel in, shall we?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy