A number of Europe’s biggest clubs are awaiting their next Europa League opponents ahead of the Round of 16 draw.Bayer Leverkusen, Monaco, Lyon and West Ham were among the eight group winners who advanced straight to this stage.They were joined by the likes of Barcelona, Sevilla, Porto, Atalanta and Rangers, who defeated Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling tie at Ibrox. The Round of 16 draw will be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland - the Uefa headquarters.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw today. When is the Europa League last 16 draw? It...

UEFA ・ 9 HOURS AGO