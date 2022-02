I snapped this pic today of a brand new and beautiful sculpture/modern art piece (below) in the roundabout on Country Club Road. Thankfully, it looks very, very sturdy to me. It’s metal and mounted in concrete. Good… because the gusty winds are back big-time this week. I’ve issue a Weather Authority Alert for Monday due to those gusty winds and dusty haze. Even more powerful winds hit us on Wednesday. Here’s your forecast…

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO