Coronavirus infection rates are falling in every local area in England just as all remaining restrictions are axed. While analysis of UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) data suggests that infections are currently in decline across all 315 local authorities in England, government scientists have warned a “return to pre-pandemic behaviours” without any curbs in place could see infection rise by 25 to 80 per cent. As of last Friday, official testing data suggests the rate of new infections has fallen week-on-week by at least 0.7 per cent in all areas – with case rates declining by nearly 50...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO