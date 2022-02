MIDDLETOWN, Conn — Police have arrested a man who was seen in a video abusing a 14-week-old puppy and threatening to do worse if a woman didn't come to his house. According to Middletown police, a woman came to headquarters just before 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, with a complaint of animal cruelty and domestic-related threatening. The woman said Michael Bolton, 28, was abusing his 14-week-old puppy and threatening to kill the dog if she didn’t come to his house.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO