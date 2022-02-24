ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Peterborough turn to Grant McCann for a second time

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12aS6a_0eNj5YXZ00

Grant McCann has returned to Peterborough for a second spell as manager after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 41-year-old Northern Irishman replaces Darren Ferguson, who resigned on Sunday with Posh deep in Sky Bet Championship relegation trouble.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Peterborough United are delighted to confirm that Grant McCann has been appointed as the club’s new first team manager, with the Northern Irishman penning a two-and-half year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

“Following the resignation of Darren Ferguson on Sunday, the club have moved quickly to secure the services of McCann, who departed Hull City earlier this month despite three successive victories in Sky Bet Championship action against Blackburn Rovers, AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City with all three coming with clean sheets.”

Former midfielder McCann who made 185 appearances for the club, first took up the managerial reins in April 2016 and was at the helm for almost two years before leaving for a similar role at Doncaster.

He led the Dons to the League One play-offs before taking over at Hull and guiding them into the second tier as champions at the end of last season.

Posh host the Tigers on Saturday sitting eight points adrift of safety after Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat by leaders Fulham and without a league win in 10 games.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Robin Koch and Diego Llorente boost Leeds ahead of Spurs showdown

Leeds have defenders Robin Koch and Diego Llorente available for their Premier League clash with Tottenham. Koch had been expected to be out for longer following the head injury he suffered against Manchester United last weekend but has been declared fit along with Llorente, who was substituted at half-time in that match and missed the midweek loss to Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leicester City fan, 19, sentenced to four months in youth custody and hit with 10-year ban from football games after invading the pitch to attack Nottingham Forest players during FA Cup match

A Leicester City fan has been sentenced to four months in youth custody after he jumped the advertising boards and 'swung punches' at three celebrating Nottingham Forest players. Apprentice carpenter Cameron Toner admitted three charges of assault by beating following the incident during the FA Cup fourth round game between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Ferguson
Person
Grant Mccann
SB Nation

Reading FC 2-1 Birmingham: Getting There, Ince By Ince

So, for the fifth time in almost four years, a new managerial era started for Reading this evening - although, judging by Paul Ince’s ‘interim’ title, this era may not last as long as the previous four, even by our own standards. In true Reading Football Club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peterborough#Afc Bournemouth#Swansea City#Northern Irishman#Tigers
newschain

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass signs short-term deal with Luton

Luton have signed former Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Snodgrass, 34, arrives at Kenilworth Road as a free agent having left Luton’s Sky Bet Championship rivals West Brom by mutual consent last month. Luton manager Nathan Jones told the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Harvey Barnes hoping Leicester can take European form into Premier League

Harvey Barnes is optimistic Leicester can transfer their European form to the domestic scene as they look to revive their Premier League campaign. Leicester’s only hope of silverware this season is in the Europa Conference League and they advanced into the last-16 by sweeping aside Randers 7-2 on aggregate, defeating their Danish opposition 3-1 in the second leg on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

West Brom hope Sam Johnstone is fit for visit of Swansea

West Brom are hopeful goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be fit for Monday’s visit of Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship. Baggies boss Steve Bruce revealed on Friday that the England international had a sickness bug but it is not Covid-19 related and he is expected to feature at the Hawthorns.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Craig Halkett ready to help Hearts get back on track

Craig Halkett is looking forward to getting back on the pitch against St Mirren this weekend and helping Hearts snap out of their recent slump. The influential centre-back has missed the last six matches with a hamstring injury sustained against Celtic last month. In his absence, Hearts have won only...
SOCCER
newschain

Matt Harrold in charge as Leyton Orient tackle Carlisle

Matt Harrold is set to take caretaker charge of Leyton Orient for the visit of Sky Bet League Two strugglers Carlisle. The O’s parted company with Kenny Jackett shortly after the 2-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night. Forward Ruel Sotiriou and midfielder Matt Young came into the...
SPORTS
newschain

Lewis Stevenson keen to take more responsibility for Hibernian

Lewis Stevenson admits he has been a “follower” throughout his career but the stand-in Hibernian captain is happy to see his leadership role bear fruit. Stevenson has been wearing the armband in the absence of the injured Paul Hanlon and manager Shaun Maloney could not have been happier with his contribution as part of the cinch Premiership’s youngest starting XI in recent weeks.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy