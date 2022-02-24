ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cyrano’: Peter Dinklage a marvel as the master of words, swords — and song

By Richard Roeper
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

“My sole purpose on this Earth is to love Roxanne.” – Cyrano. Three years after the 1897 stage play “Cyrano de Bergerac” made its debut, we had the first cinematic adaptation in a silent French film of the same name. Since then, there have been a dozen movie and TV adaptations...

Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Death on the Nile’: Film Review

One of the most frequent questions asked by critics of Kenneth Branagh’s 2017 Murder on the Orient Express remake was “Why?” While the Agatha Christie adaptation approximated the grandeur and opulence of Sidney Lumet’s all-star 1974 original with a classicist’s reverence, the excitement and intrigue of watching a stellar cast dressed in dazzling 1930s finery as a killer steadily thins their ranks was muted by synthetic CG-heavy visuals and the intrusive self-infatuation of Branagh as ingenious Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot. Nevertheless, audiences didn’t seem to mind and the film made a whopping $352 million worldwide. The good news about Branagh’s return...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘True Haunting’: Erin Moriarty & Jamie Campbell Bower To Star In Gary Fleder’s Screen Gems Horror Film

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Erin Moriarty (The Boys, Jessica Jones) and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) have signed on to star in Screen Gems’ film True Haunting, based on Edwin F. Becker’s book of the same name, which will be directed by Gary Fleder. As per its title, True Haunting is based on true events. When Ed and Marsha Becker purchased their first home, they soon discovered the dwelling was haunted by ghosts. Specifically, the sinister family who lived and died there before. Desperate for help, the Beckers sought out an exorcism. The...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Star Trek’ Cast, Including Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, Returning for Fourth Film

Click here to read the full article. They’re boldly going back. Paramount is planning to enter negotiations for “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the venerable sci-fi franchise. The announcement was made by J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on Feb. 15. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Amazon's 'Reacher' Wants You to Know Jack Reacher Is a Very Big Boy

Canonically, Jack Reacher is a large man. The protagonist of Lee Child's 26-and-counting novels is often discussed in terms of his massive size: his "supermarket chicken hands," his knuckles "like walnuts," and his biceps "like basketballs." And those are just descriptions of his arms. With a semi-erotic flair, Child's prose paints an image of Reacher in the reader's mind that's like a combination of an NFL player, Paul Bunyan, and the mystical talking trees from Lord of the Rings. His body, which he uses to dismantle a never-ending array of foolish attackers, exists in a strange metaphysical space beyond reality and human comprehension. It provides a challenge that Amazon Prime Video's new series Reacher attempts to confront head on.
NFL
KRON4

Every Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to first

More than just a major movie star, Tom Hanks is a national treasure. Indeed, when the actor isn’t taking the lead in award-winning films, he’s improvising to audiences in Los Angeles playhouses, helping people find their lost possessions, reminding folks about the importance of voting, and engaging in a variety of philanthropic endeavors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cyrano review: Peter Dinklage musical is too lavish and swoon-worthy to just be crushed by The Batman

Dir: Joe Wright. Starring: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Ben Mendelsohn. 12A, 123 minutes.Cinema has such a narrow definition of spectacle now. It’s all sexless bodies in neoprene suits slamming their fists through a floating mess of pixels. The rare alternatives feel fragile, always on the cusp of withering away from a lack of attention. I fear that’s what might happen to Joe Wright’s Cyrano – a lavish, cut-your-heart-out-and-smack-it-on-the-table musical adaptation of the 1897 play by Edmond Rostand. The film has been delayed, again and again, and now seems destined to be crushed under the heel...
MOVIES
Seattle Times

‘Cyrano’ review: Peter Dinklage is the soaring heart of this somewhat flat musical adaptation

Sometimes you have the right actor in the right part, but the wrong movie. Such is the case with “Cyrano,” Joe Wright’s handsome musical version of Edmond Rostand’s 19th-century play “Cyrano de Bergerac” (which has frequently been adapted for film; my favorite version being the 1987 Steve Martin comedy “Roxanne”). It’s a beautiful story of love and language, in which a poet/soldier (here played by Peter Dinklage) who believes himself to be deformed cannot tell the woman he loves, Roxanne (Haley Bennett), what he feels; instead, he serves as scriptwriter for a handsome yet inarticulate fellow soldier, Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Roxanne falls hard for Christian’s romantic words, not realizing that she truly loves their writer.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

David Morse Recalls ‘Unhealthiness’ Making His First Stephen King Adaptation, Explains Why The Green Mile Was An Opposite Experience

In the world of Stephen King adaptations, David Morse is a veteran. In 1994 he starred in the TV miniseries The Langoliers, and years later he followed up that part with key roles in the films The Green Mile and Hearts In Atlantis. It’s a body of work to be proud of, as he does terrific work in all three titles – but apparently they weren’t all great experiences for the actor, who has revealed there was “little bit of unhealthiness” on the set in the making of his first King project.
MOVIES
