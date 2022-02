To Wolves in 1961, Bayern Munich in 1972, Juventus in 1978, Leeds United in 1992, Parma in 1999 and Paris Saint-Germain in 2001, add Borussia Dortmund 2022. After such a long wait, during which times like these could not have felt further away, Ibrox has another famous European night to add to the list.Yet, as Rangers triumphed over Borussia Dortmund after a spectacular second leg confirmed passage into the Europa League round of 16, there was no desire to lament a long time between drinks. It was only last week they had turned over Dortmund so comprehensively with a...

SOCCER ・ 19 HOURS AGO