Kremlin says it's impossible to shut off Russia behind an iron curtain

Reuters
 1 day ago

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was impossible to shut Russia off behind an iron curtain and that it needed Ukraine to become a neutral country where offensive weapons were not deployed.

When asked to assess the risk of Russia being put behind an iron curtain due to its actions in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

"It's simply impossible to cut off a country like Russia with an iron curtain."

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Editing by Andrew Osborn

