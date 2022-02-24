ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

United Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $112.2 million. The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had...

www.mysanantonio.com

Benzinga

Recap: Quaker Houghton Q4 Earnings

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Quaker Houghton missed estimated earnings by 18.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.58. Revenue was up $61.19 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Axon Enterprise Q4 Earnings

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axon Enterprise beat estimated earnings by 155.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $8.56 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q4 Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LeMaitre Vascular missed estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Energous: Q4 Earnings Insights

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Energous missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $135.40 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Dell stock drops as earnings miss offsets new dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the computer maker’s earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations while the company’s board initiated a dividend. Dell. DELL,. -6.55%. shares fell 9% after hours, following a 1.7% decline in the regular session to close at $55.84.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Will Higher Oil & Natural Gas Prices Aid APA in Q4 Earnings?

APA Corporation APA is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 21. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $1.42 per share on revenues of $2 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the upstream operator’s performance in the December quarter....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Analog Devices stock jumps after profit and revenue beats, upbeat outlook and raised dividend

Shares of Analog Devices Inc. surged 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor maker reported fiscal first-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that rose above expectations, provided an upbeat outlook and raised its dividend by 10%. Net income fell to $280.1 million, or 53 cents a share, from $388.5 million, or $1.04 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.94 from $1.44, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.80. Revenue grew 72.2% to $2.68 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.61 billion. Gross margin fell to 52.2% from 67.1% as cost of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Texas Pacific Land: Q4 Earnings Insights

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Texas Pacific Land missed estimated earnings by 8.35%, reporting an EPS of $10.21 versus an estimate of $11.14. Revenue was up $72.87 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Open Lending Q4 Earnings

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Open Lending beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $12.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $735.8 million. The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $2.09 per share. The bank posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.95 billion, beating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Allscripts Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allscripts Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 146.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $5.30 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Starwood Property Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Friday reported profit of $91.4 million in its fourth quarter. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.10 per share. The commercial real estate...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Southwestern Energy Q4 Earnings

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southwestern Energy beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $2.17 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Nordic American Tankers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON HM 11, Bermuda (AP) _ Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Friday reported a loss of $21 million in its fourth quarter. The Hamilton Hm 11, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Calumet Specialty: Q4 Earnings Insights

Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Calumet Specialty missed estimated earnings by 176.92%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $311.90 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

