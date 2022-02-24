ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, PA

Union County woman scammed out of nearly $16,000

By Emily Silvi
 1 day ago

MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Mifflinburg is out $15,750 after someone claiming to work for Amazon contacted her and told her that her personal information was on the “dark web.”

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 67-year-old woman received an email from someone who claimed to work with Amazon. The alleged Amazon employee told the victim that her bank account information was on the “dark web.” The scammer told the victim that to get her information off the “dark web” she would need to buy $15,750 worth of different gift cards and give him the validation numbers.

Police say the woman bought $9,050 worth of Target gift cards, $5,500 in Nordstrom gift cards, and $1,200 worth of eBay gift cards.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this incident.

