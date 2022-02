To be like Elizabeth Holmes, you have to believe in the idea of something over and above the thing itself. Luckily for Holmes, the now disgraced founder of blood test start-up Theranos, this is America. Empty ideology is the point. The series The Dropout, adapted for Hulu from the ABC Audio podcast of the same name hosted by Rebecca Jarvis, stars Amanda Seyfried as Holmes from high schooler to CEO. Employing a deftly selected soundtrack of early-to-mid-aughts bangers to bring home the cultural specificity of her rise and fall, the limited series compounds both the gravity and ridiculousness of what Holmes did not achieve.

