Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are five of the most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day:. Forest Park-based TP Mechanical Contractors, one of the region’s largest private companies, was sold to Temp-Con Inc., an Olathe, Kan.-based commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration provider, Steve Watkins reports. Terms of the deal, which was completed Jan. 14, were not disclosed.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO