Graham City Council takes control of permitting process to allow such events as protests

The Graham City Council on Wednesday wrested control of an approval process to allow such events as protests away from a government committee appointed for such decisions.

Council members voted during a special-called meeting to temporarily suspend the special events committee approval process for permits despite questions concerning the timing and motive for the decision.

Graham Mayor Jennifer Talley cited road closings impacting businesses as a reason for the suspension.

"I don't want to be affecting people's businesses and having businesses close," Talley said, "because they can't have access to parking in front of their building or access to their [building] area because someone's decided to do a street festival."

The special events committee chair, Mary Faucette, said the suspension wasn't needed as the current policy for permits considers traffic, overflow parking, and businesses.

Faucette claims she and Tally already spoke last year at length about businesses impacted by special events. Those discussions, she said, resulted in requiring all permit applicants to notify businesses located near events.

Jamie L. Paulen, of Hillsborough, also questioned the council's decision. Initially, officials tried to block Paulen from speaking, but relented when others at the meeting noted another member of the public was allowed to speak before her.

Paulen described the meeting as "disturbing" and an attempted at "prior restraint" against certain events, such as protesting.

Following the murder of George Floyd, Graham became an epicenter for demonstrations for those seeking racial justice and equality.

Paulen believes the scheduling of the meeting was because of the arrest of a White protestor last weekend.

Tally said that was not true and "sees no correlation" between Paulen's concerns and the decisions made during the special meeting.

On Saturday, members of the right-wing group United Patriot Party of North Carolina held a rally at the courthouse in Graham with a permit to demonstrate, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. At that event, deputies arrested a demonstrator and charged him with a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.

The sheriff's office noted in a news release that Jordan Lee Thomas, 40, of Graham, took "up a fighting stance with fists raised" toward a counter-protester adjacent to the United Patriot protest.

Talley claims the city council has always approved events, but "the way the ordinance was worded" allowed the special events committee to grant permits alone.

The council must be a part of the permit approval process, according to Graham Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Hall, who called for the meeting.

The suspension will last until the council can rewrite ordinances to add clarity. Until then, councilmembers said they will not approve any event permits. The council offered no timeframe on when they will adopt an updated ordinance.

