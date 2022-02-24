Madison County K9’s to receive donation of protective vests

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison County Sheriff’s cutest deputies will soon receive a donation of some vital protection to wear while they work to protect and serve their communities.

The sheriff’s office says K9’s Talon, Pedro and Saban will soon have bulletproof and stab-protective vests to wear, all thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization – Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Deputy Kadarius McBride & K9 Talon

K9 Talon’s vest is sponsored by Susie and Larry Hassler of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. His vest will be embroidered with the sentiment, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Deputy Ryan Countess & K9 Pedro

Deputy Drew Lane & K9 Saban

K9 Pedro and K9 Saban’s vests are sponsored by the National Police Association and will be embroidered with, “Gifted by NationalPolice.org .”

It will take around eight to ten weeks for the vests to be made and delivered.

The sheriff’s office says the group donating the equipment, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity with a mission to provide bulletproof and stab-protective vests along with other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and other agencies across the U.S.

Since the organization began, they report having provided over 4, 538 vests to K9s in al 50 states, valued at around $6.9 million.

K9s that are at least 20 months old in the U.S. and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or other agencies are eligible for the program, along with K9s whose vests may be expired.

The charity organization, based in Massachusetts, accepts donations. They say a single donation of $960 sponsors one vest; each of those has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs around 4-5 lbs and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978, or visit their website here .

