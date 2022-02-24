ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Madison County K9’s to receive donation of protective vests

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVhYp_0eNj2MRY00

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison County Sheriff’s cutest deputies will soon receive a donation of some vital protection to wear while they work to protect and serve their communities.

The sheriff’s office says K9’s Talon, Pedro and Saban will soon have bulletproof and stab-protective vests to wear, all thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization – Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 & officer conduct routine searches at local schools
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IwlvY_0eNj2MRY00
Deputy Kadarius McBride & K9 Talon

K9 Talon’s vest is sponsored by Susie and Larry Hassler of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. His vest will be embroidered with the sentiment, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odKi7_0eNj2MRY00
    Deputy Ryan Countess & K9 Pedro
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MklL_0eNj2MRY00
    Deputy Drew Lane & K9 Saban

K9 Pedro and K9 Saban’s vests are sponsored by the National Police Association and will be embroidered with, “Gifted by NationalPolice.org .”

Marshall County Sheriff welcomes newest K-9 recruit!

It will take around eight to ten weeks for the vests to be made and delivered.

The sheriff’s office says the group donating the equipment, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity with a mission to provide bulletproof and stab-protective vests along with other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and other agencies across the U.S.

Since the organization began, they report having provided over 4, 538 vests to K9s in al 50 states, valued at around $6.9 million.

K9s that are at least 20 months old in the U.S. and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or other agencies are eligible for the program, along with K9s whose vests may be expired.

Madison County K-9 officer finds pound of meth, guns during traffic stop

The charity organization, based in Massachusetts, accepts donations. They say a single donation of $960 sponsors one vest; each of those has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs around 4-5 lbs and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978, or visit their website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Madison County, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Government
State
Minnesota State
Madison County, AL
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Madison County, AL
Lifestyle
County
Madison County, AL
Local
Alabama Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vests#Vested Interest#K9s Inc#K9#Inver Grove Heights#Marshall County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy