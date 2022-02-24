ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC police officer arrested by DEA, internal email says

By Michael Prunka
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgST6_0eNj2Iue00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh police officer was arrested Wednesday evening by the Drug Enforcement Agency, according to an internal email sent to the police department.

Officer Keven Rodriguez was arrested in an investigation led by the DEA, the email said. A press conference related to the arrest is scheduled for Thursday morning.

‘Y’all can have this alright’: Lancaster councilman, interim police chief resign during a city council meeting

In an advisory sent, the U.S. Department of Justice said it is holding a 10:15 a.m. press conference Thursday about a case that involves the distribution of cocaine.

United States Attorney Michael Easley, Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson are slated to attend the press conference.

CBS 17 reached out to the Raleigh Police Department for a comment, but was only told that there’s a press conference Thursday “where more information will be shared.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Police#Cbs#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

Family: Missing NC woman found safe in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WNCT) — A Pitt County native who went missing after she left her home in Greensboro to fly to a pageant in Las Vegas has been found. Lejourney Farrow was found in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to a Facebook post her brother made. The post read, “Thank you everyone who sent prayers […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox 46 Charlotte

Ex-NYPD union prez surrenders on criminal charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police union president who’s clashed with city officials over his insulting tweets and combative behavior is expected to surrender Wednesday to face criminal charges connected to a raid last year on his home and union office, two law enforcement officials said. Ed Mullins resigned in October as […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mobile home in Concord destroyed in overnight fire

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A mobile home in Concord was destroyed late Thursday night when it erupted in flames, according to the Concord Fire Department. Officials said the fire happened around 11:18 p.m. Thursday at a mobile home on Green Drive SW. Fire crews arrived within three minutes of the report to find […]
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy