Charlize Theron 'Didn't Feel Safe' on Mad Max Set With Tom Hardy

George Miller introduced the world to Mad Max on the big screen back in 1979 and followed it up with The Road Warrior (1981) and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985), all of which starred Mel Gibson. In 2015, Miller continued the Mad Max journey with the Oscar-winning Mad Mad: Fury Road, which saw Tom Hardy stepping into the titular role. Now, fans are waiting on the Fury Road spin-off, Furiosa, which is set to star Anya Taylor-Joy in the role originated by Charlize Theron. In the meantime, Miller is sharing some interesting facts about a Mad Max that never came to be. The director recently had a chat with Vulture alongside some other important names in the Mad Max universe, including lead storyboard artist, Mark Sexton, who revealed that there was a time when Miller wanted rapper Eminem to play the titular role.

MOVIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO