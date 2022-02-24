ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlize Theron 'Didn't Feel Safe' on Mad Max Set With Tom Hardy

By Ryan Leston
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMad Max: Fury Road star Charlize Theron says she "didn't feel safe" on set due to tensions with co-star Tom Hardy. It’s no secret that Hardy and Theron had a troubled partnership while filming Fury Road, but a new book by Kyle Buchanan titled Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and...

People

Tom Hardy Spat at Armie Hammer During Mad Max: Fury Road Audition: 'There Was This Intensity'

Tom Hardy's casting journey for the title role in Mad Max: Fury Road was just as intense as the movie ended up being. A new book about the making of the iconic 2015 film by New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan, titled Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, reveals Hardy and Armie Hammer were both vying for the role of Max, which was previously portrayed by Mel Gibson.
MOVIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Nicholas Hoult
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Mad Max: Fury Road Director George Miller Reveals Eminem Was Approached To Play Mad Max

George Miller introduced the world to Mad Max on the big screen back in 1979 and followed it up with The Road Warrior (1981) and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985), all of which starred Mel Gibson. In 2015, Miller continued the Mad Max journey with the Oscar-winning Mad Mad: Fury Road, which saw Tom Hardy stepping into the titular role. Now, fans are waiting on the Fury Road spin-off, Furiosa, which is set to star Anya Taylor-Joy in the role originated by Charlize Theron. In the meantime, Miller is sharing some interesting facts about a Mad Max that never came to be. The director recently had a chat with Vulture alongside some other important names in the Mad Max universe, including lead storyboard artist, Mark Sexton, who revealed that there was a time when Miller wanted rapper Eminem to play the titular role.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
People

Scott Eastwood Reveals He Turned Down Suicide Squad Sequels Because of Dad Clint Eastwood's Advice

Scott Eastwood says his dad Clint Eastwood helped him decide not to return for more Suicide Squad films — and it was mostly all about the Benjamins. Scott, 35, starred in 2016's Suicide Squad as Lt. GQ Edwards. According to the actor, Warner Bros. offered him a three-movie deal, including last year's sequel The Suicide Squad, but he turned it down at least in part because "they didn't want to pay me any money for those next movies," he told Insider.
MOVIES
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Why Brad Pitt and George Clooney Accepted a Lower Salary for Upcoming Movie

An upcoming film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt triggered an intense bidding war that was ultimately won out by Apple Studios. But before the Ocean's Eleven stars agreed to sign on, they volunteered to take a lower salary under one condition. Clooney opened up about the caveat in an...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Fast And Furious’ Tyrese Gibson Responds After Jason Momoa Joins The ‘Family’

The next entry in the Fast & Furious franchise will be, as far as we're aware, the end. Or more specifically, the next two entries, since Fast & Furious 10 is set to be split into two films. It will mark the end of an era for the “family” but before they drive off into the sunset, they’ll bring at least one more big name along for the ride. It was recently revealed that Jason Momoa is likely joining the franchise, and Tyrese Gibson for one couldn’t be happier.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES

