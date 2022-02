Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time in 59 years, the Green Beer Parade in the city’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood has been postponed due to weather. The parade was scheduled to begin at noon Sunday. Because of the forecasted high winds and snow, the parade is being pushed back to next Sunday, March 6, said Dennis Coleman of Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO