Company news: Matthew Oja appointed to City of Syracuse role

High: 29; Low: 19. Winter storm watch issued for CNY; 5-day forecast. VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER FINDS TREASURE HUNT MEDALLION: Brian Schermerhorn II said he only spent about 10 minutes searching trees along the Onondaga Creekwalk in Syracuse before he found the Treasure Hunt medallion Wednesday afternoon. "I just got very lucky," he said. "This was the first day I searched for it." As winner of the 35th annual Treasure Hunt, the 19-year-old volunteer firefighter from Chittenango will receive a $2,000 prize. The competition was sponsored by Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard with Countryside Federal Credit Union. All the clues and what they meant (Scott Schild photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO