Syracuse, NY

Company news: Matthew Oja appointed to City of Syracuse role

By Brenda Duncan
 1 day ago
City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Matthew Oja to commissioner of assessment. Oja is responsible for overall management of the assessment department and driving innovation and modernization...

