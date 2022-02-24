48 hours in Madrid, Spain

It is crazy to think that I have been living in Spain for a little over a month now, and during this time I have visited museums, been on tours, tried the local food, and more. I’ve received a lot of inquiries on social media seeking travel guide advice, so I’m happy to finally be able to provide you with the Ultimate Travel Guide to Barcelona, Spain. I will be updating this regularly while I am here in Barcelona, Spain, so be sure to subscribe to this page so you don’t miss any updates! Keep reading if you plan to visit Barcelona, Spain in 2022 and beyond!

