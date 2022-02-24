Palantir: GAAP Profitability Plus Stock-Based Compensation

After its direct listing shares skyrocketed to nearly $40, and have now returned to sub-$12 at the time of this writing. There is no doubt about it, technology stocks, especially those that are potential game-changing names, are often extremely expensive. For years many of these stocks will lose money but invest heavily in their growth while seeing revenues increase dramatically. Sometimes that growth fades and the company never really transforms the world like it set out to do. Then there are times where for years the company loses money, but the internal metrics improve year after year and growth eventually is so strong profits roll in. Every great tech giant you know started out losing money. Picking winners and losers is easier said than done in the long term, but the key in our opinion is to look at what problems they solve, who their customers are, the growth, and to a lesser degree, valuation. One of the most controversial stocks in the market is Palantir Technologies (PLTR). The stock direct listed in 2020 and took off during the major tech rally into 2021. But in 2021, the stock began to fade, and today is back under $12. Has it come down enough? We think so, for the long-term investor. Even for traders, the potential of a dead cat bounce near-term is highly likely, but in the near-term, the stock is still expensive, even for high growth tech, but is much more reasonable compared to a few months ago. The company just reported earnings, and the growth remains on track. The company is scratching the surface of profitability and is free cash flow positive. Customer count is growing and retention is strong. In short, we believe you can finally start buying here again.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO