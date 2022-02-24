ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-hit Queen Elizabeth postpones more planned audiences- Buckingham Palace

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Queen Elizabeth has postponed two scheduled virtual audiences on Thursday but will continue with light duties, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said as the 95-year-old British monarch recovers from COVID-19....

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Did Prince Charles Transmit Coronavirus To Her Majesty? Royal Reportedly Refused To Cancel Meeting With UK PM Boris Johnson Despite COVID-19 Battle

Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 after Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles. News about Queen Elizabeth testing positive for COVID-19 shocked the world. Concerns and messages of goodwill around the globe, on Sunday, flooded online as some sightseers gathered at the gates of Windsor Castle where Her Majesty is receiving medical treatment for mild symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Queen Elizabeth COVID Panic Grips Buckingham Palace

The health of Queen Elizabeth, 96, is being closely monitored amid fears that her son Prince Charles may have infected her with COVID-19 when they met on Tuesday. The Mail says she will be tested for “several days,” even though the palace would not say if she had tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
William James
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#British Royal Family#Uk#Reuters
Cosmopolitan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted hanging out with another royal in LA

Since stepping down from their senior positions as working royals a couple of years ago, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle haven't been publicly seen with any other members of the royal family (bar Harry's attendance at Prince Philip's funeral last spring). So, royal fans have been getting rather excited over the new photos that have been published showing the Sussex's enjoying dinner out in LA with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, last weekend.
NFL
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II Honors Late Husband Prince Philip Using His Cane at Jubilee Event: Photo

Keeping her loved ones close. Queen Elizabeth II gave a sweet nod to her late husband, Prince Philip, during her first public appearance of 2022. The monarch, 95, attended a private event at her Sandringham Estate on Saturday, February 5, carrying a cane that Prince Philip used prior to his death. The sentimental accessory was on hand as Queen Elizabeth received guests and gifts to celebrate the 70th anniversary of her Accession Day. She will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June.
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

Buckingham Palace Shares New Photo of Queen Elizabeth to Mark the Start of Her Platinum Jubilee Year

In celebration of Queen Elizabeth's historic Platinum Jubilee, Buckingham Palace has released a new portrait of the 95-year-old, who today marks 70 years on the throne. The image, which was taken in the Saloon at Sandringham House earlier this week by photographer Chris Jackson, shows the British monarch alongside one of her iconic red despatch boxes, which contains documents from the government for her review. She's dressed in a lime green tweed shift, designed by Angela Kelly, and wears two diamond ivy leaf clips, which were a 21st birthday gift from the Queen Mother. The photograph on the table beside the Queen is of her father, King George VI, at Buckingham Palace in 1948.
ENTERTAINMENT
Life and Style Weekly

Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

The Queen receives good news as she recovers from COVID-19 at Windsor Castle

The Queen received a morale booster on Sunday afternoon as she recovers from COVID-19 at Windsor Castle. The 95-year-old monarch's horse, Kincardine, won the Federation of Bloodstock Agents Maiden Hurdle at Newbury racecourse. WATCH: The Queen tests positive for COVID-19 Trainer Nicky Henderson told Racing TV: "We were all sad...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Markets Insider

A top Russian business lobbyist pleaded with Putin to 'demonstrate as much as possible' that Russia wants to remain 'part of the global economy'

The president of a major Russian business groups urged Putin to dodge economic fallout of the Ukraine invasion. Countries including the US and UK have levied new sanctions on Russia after it attacked Ukraine Thursday. Alexander Shokhin called on Putin to "demonstrate as much as possible" that Russia "remains part...
ECONOMY
Boston 25 News

Queen Elizabeth: What happens when the queen of England dies?

Queen Elizabeth II has ruled the United Kingdom for so long that 80% of the country’s residents were not born when she ascended the throne. And while she has enjoyed excellent health during her life, no one lives forever. So what happens when the inevitable day comes and the...
U.K.
MarketRealist

Who Inherits Queen Elizabeth’s Money? A Look at the Monarchy’s Wealth

Queen Elizabeth II, the subject of endless fascination by non-royals, is no doubt a wealthy woman. The 95-year-old English monarch has had the longest reign in the nation’s history. She took over the throne in 1952. As she faces COVID-19, her subjects are reminded that she won't live forever. Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth’s money?
U.K.
People

Prince William Hands Out Honors at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth Rests amid COVID-19 Diagnosis

Prince William carried out royal duties at Windsor Castle, where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth continues to recover following her COVID-19 diagnosis. The Duke of Cambridge, 39, hosted an investiture ceremony on Tuesday, following a centuries-old tradition where members of the royal family present medals to those who have been awarded honors in person. Looking sharp in his military uniform, Prince William handed out awards to a number of citizens being recognized for their achievements and service.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy