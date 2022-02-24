COVID-hit Queen Elizabeth postpones more planned audiences- Buckingham Palace

In celebration of Queen Elizabeth's historic Platinum Jubilee, Buckingham Palace has released a new portrait of the 95-year-old, who today marks 70 years on the throne. The image, which was taken in the Saloon at Sandringham House earlier this week by photographer Chris Jackson, shows the British monarch alongside one of her iconic red despatch boxes, which contains documents from the government for her review. She's dressed in a lime green tweed shift, designed by Angela Kelly, and wears two diamond ivy leaf clips, which were a 21st birthday gift from the Queen Mother. The photograph on the table beside the Queen is of her father, King George VI, at Buckingham Palace in 1948.

