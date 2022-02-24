ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

5 reasons to visit Procida, Italy

Travel Weekly
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis island in the Bay of Naples is Italy’s Capital of Culture for 2022. Sasha Wood finds plenty to explore. The first island to be named Italian Capital of Culture, tiny Procida is the best-kept secret in the Bay of Naples – an authentic slice of Italy far less known than...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Who wants to go to Italy with me?

I've had it with the pandemic and I'm itching to travel again with the people who listen to the show. We have been talking with the great people at Collette and my friends in Italy. Watch the quick video below and send me an email to Jim@wtag.com to let me know what you think.
WORLD
Vox

The Italy-Switzerland border is melting

Italy’s land border cuts through the highest altitudes of the Alps, crossing snowfields, mountain peaks, and massive glaciers. For centuries, the watershed line (which marks the divide where water flows either north or south down the mountains) served as a natural boundary between Italy and its European neighbors. But beginning in the 1980s, geographic surveyors noticed something: The glaciers whose peaks had long marked the watershed line were retreating … and moving Italy’s border along with them.
EUROPE
News On 6

Italy Celebrates National Cat Day

Italy is celebrating National Cat Day. In Rome, a sanctuary cares for the animals on the site where Julius Cesar was assassinated. Lurking in the undergrowth, a cat on the prowl. These felines have picked a historic place to hang out - their territory is the Roman ruins in the Largo Argentina archaeological site in Rome.
ANIMALS
lonelyplanet.com

Italy is making it easier for US and UK travelers to visit

As Italy prepares to end its state of emergency on March 31, it is also updating its entry rules and making it easier for travelers from outside the European Union to visit. Starting March 1, visitors from outside the EU will no longer need to present a negative COVID-19 test if they can show proof of vaccination or a recovery certificate.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Naples#Beaches#Capital Of Culture#Italian#Il Postino#Terra Murata#Palazzo#Postman#Pozzo Vecchio
AFP

Colombia eyes 200 tonnes of galleon gold

Colombia took a step Thursday toward recovering a long-lost Spanish wreck and its fabled riches, but it may be a rough ride as Spain and native Bolivians have also staked claims on the booty. Long the daydream of treasure hunters worldwide, the wreck of the San Jose galleon was first located off Columbia's coast in 2015, but has been left untouched as the government determines rules for its recovery. Colombia was a colony of Spain when the San Jose was sunk, and gold from across South America, especially modern-day Peru and Bolivia, was stored in the fort of its coastal city, Cartagena, before being shipped back to Europe. The Colombian government considers the booty a "national treasure" and wants it to be displayed in a future museum to be built in Cartagena.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
Fareeha Arshad

Study: The longest path that can be covered on foot without encountering any waterbody is between China and Portugal

In the United States, the longest continuous route is between northern California to Maine and is about 3,527 miles long, and if set out on foot, it could take anywhere between six to eight months to cover that distance. On the contrary, the shortest route between any two states is between California and Georgia; the space is about 2,339 miles. So if you try walking from one of these two states to the other, you could cover the distance anywhere between three to five months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Europe
Reuters

Italy reports 42,081 new coronavirus cases on Sunday

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy reported 42,081 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, down from 50,534 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths reported fell to 141 from 252. Some 372,776 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, well below the previous...
WORLD
AFAR

11 European Countries Where Americans Can Work Abroad

A public park near Museum Island and Berlin Cathedral, Germany. Several European countries make it (relatively) easy for those who work remotely to settle in and stay awhile. In the past two years, the number of digital nomads from the United States has more than doubled, soaring from 7.7 million prepandemic in 2019 to 15.5 million in 2021, per MBO Partners 2021 State of Independence report. And with jobs going remote in the wake of COVID—plus, you know, that whole Great Resignation thing—even more people are thinking about packing up and seeing the world, working as they go.
LIFESTYLE
goodhousekeeping.com

10 reasons why you need to visit the Peak District this year

Derbyshire’s Peak District is one of the UK’s largest and most beautiful natural beauty spots – it’s easy to see why it was the first area to be made a national park in the 1950s. With stone villages frozen in time, magical walking trails through ancient...
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Slovenia's best hikes boast incredible Alpine vistas without the crowds

The diversity of landscapes in Slovenia makes walking here truly unique. From the coast to the mountains, this country-sized trekking playground offers everything from unique day hikes to thrilling multi-day expeditions. Whether walking in the Julian Alps in the nation’s northern reaches, conquering the eastern hills of Pannonia, summiting the...
LIFESTYLE
NBC Sports

Milano Cortina 2022 Flag Handover, Italy's Duality and Fragility

With the completion of the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the approaching flag handover ceremony at the Closing Ceremony, we can start to set our sights on Milano Cortina 2026. Milano Cortina 2026 will be the first Olympic Games to be hosted by two cities, two regions and two provinces....
EUROPE
The Independent

Italy to scrap pre-travel testing for vaccinated Brits

As Italy prepares to end its Covid-related state of emergency, it has taken the decision to end pre-travel testing for vaccinated visitors from outside the EU.Changes to Italian travel rules mean from 1 March non-EU travellers will no longer need to show a negative Covid test result to enter the country if they have valid proof of full vaccination.This was already the case for visitors from countries within the EU.Meanwhile, unvaccinated arrivals can continue showing a negative Covid test result taken within 24 hours (antigen/lateral flow) or 48 hours (PCR test) to gain entry.An order from Italy’s health minister Roberto...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Germany offers Poland help with refugees from Ukraine

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Germany will offer support to Poland and other countries in eastern Europe facing an influx of refugees after Russia invaded Ukraine, and is prepared for all scenarios, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Thursday. Prior to the invasion, German media cited estimates that between 200,000...
POLITICS
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy