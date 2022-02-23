Take Notes! This is What Renters Look For in a Property

Feb. 23, 1947, in The Star: Paying the bargain price of less than one-quarter of its original construction cost, the City of Anniston has acquired the USO building at 12th Street and Gurnee, Mayor E. D. Banks announced yesterday. Long known as one of the finest USO facilities in the country, the building boasts about 15 rooms, including offices, a writing room, a reading room, a lounge, shower rooms and of course the performance stage and auditorium, which can accommodate 1,000 people. Everything inside the building, including a movie projector, soda fountain equipment and high-quality furniture, is part of the deal. The USO’s contract to use the building runs through the end of the calendar year. Also this date: A new movie theater for Anniston’s Black residents will be constructed in the near future, a spokesman for Moffitt Theaters announced yesterday. The proposed structure, which will replace the Gem Theater at 529 West 15th Street, will seat 750, or 500 more than the Gem allows. New equipment will be installed throughout the building, which will be in the 500 block of West 15th. A New York man, Alfred J. Borrell, will manage the new business, expected to open around midsummer.

