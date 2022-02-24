ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

'Amazing ride': Former Harlem wrestler wins NJCAA national title

By Jay Taft, Rockford Register Star
 1 day ago
Mya Turnmire has come a long way since placing fourth as a sophomore at Harlem during the NIC-10 boys wrestling tournament back in 2018.

On Saturday, the junior college wrestler won the 101-pound title at the NJCAA women's wrestling national championships in Roseburg, Oregon. On Sunday, she lifted her team, Indian Hills Community College out of Centerville, Iowa, to the team title.

More female wrestling:6 girls wrestlers from the Rockford area headed to first IHSA state finals

Now, she's whittling through her offers and trying to decide on which four-year school she will attend and wrestle for during the next phase of her college life.

"Wow, this has just been an amazing ride," Turnmire said of her two-year stint on the Indian Hills women's wrestling team. She placed third at nationals last year. "But it's time; it's time to see what else I can do."

Last year Turnmire, who wrestled in the Harlem boys program from seventh grade until she graduated high school in the summer of 2020, was a member of the first women's junior college national championship team. Last weekend, she helped them do it again.

But this time she got her individual title, as well. She earned a bye into the semifinals with a No. 1 seed, and then she used a tech fall in the semis and a 10-2 decision in the championship round to claim the title.

In the finals she knocked off an opponent who stuck her during the regular season. She led 6-0 when she made a mistake in that one — she wasn't going to do it again Saturday.

"I just kept telling myself 'Don't do anything stupid here. Just be smart, and finish,'" Turnmire said. "When that buzzer went off, and I realized I won it all, it's just an amazing feeling. I turned right around and ran right into my coaches' arms."

Turnmire was one of four Indian Hills wrestlers to go undefeated in the tourney and win a national championship and she helped the team defend its team and dual national titles along the way.

Now she will spend the next couple of months deciding on what four-year college to go and wrestle for next. She said she has already received six offers, including an enticing one from Iowa Wesleyan, but she will take her time in making up her mind.

"I know I want to wrestle," she said, "and she what I've got at the next level."

Jay Taft is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter. Email him at jtaft@rrstar.com and follow him on Twitter at @JayTaft. Sign up for the Rockford High School newsletter at rrstar.com.

