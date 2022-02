Charles Leclerc had the fastest time in Formula 1 preseason testing on Thursday as drivers and teams weighed in on the Russian attack on Ukraine and the possible repercussions for the sport.Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel said he will not race in the Russian Grand Prix in September, while world champion Max Verstappen stopped just short of saying he would pull out. F1 said it was “closely watching” the developments, and team officials were expected to meet to discuss the matter.On the track, Leclerc showed Ferrari’s strength by finishing with the fastest lap of the day with a time of...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO