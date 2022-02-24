2 cars collide outside Harrah's Philadelphia Casino, 1 dead

Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania responded to a deadly crash outside of Harrah's Philadelphia Casino.

The two-car collision happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the casino in the 700 block of Harrah's Boulevard in Chester.

The impact of the crash flipped over one of the vehicles.

The other vehicle struck a nearby pole. First responders ripped the roof off the vehicle to get to the victims.

At least three people were involved in the wreck.

Police have confirmed one fatality, but have not released any other details.