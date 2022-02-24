ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

2 cars collide outside Harrah's Philadelphia Casino, 1 dead

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRoSw_0eNixhia00

Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania responded to a deadly crash outside of Harrah's Philadelphia Casino.

The two-car collision happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the casino in the 700 block of Harrah's Boulevard in Chester.

The impact of the crash flipped over one of the vehicles.

The other vehicle struck a nearby pole. First responders ripped the roof off the vehicle to get to the victims.

At least three people were involved in the wreck.

Police have confirmed one fatality, but have not released any other details.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Chester, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Cars
Chester, PA
Accidents
Delaware County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Chester, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Philadelphia Casino#City Council#Lincoln University 2#Golden Corral Wharton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy