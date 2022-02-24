ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Have to ‘Friend’ Coworkers on Social Media?

By Michael O'Brien
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lr6LS_0eNixUC100

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from John and it’s about coworkers and social media. Here’s his email:

02/24/2022: The calm before the snow storm

Hi Jaime. I just started a new job a few months ago. I like most of my coworkers very much but I make it a point to keep work and my social life separate. Lately I’ve been getting a lot of friend requests on Facebook from my new coworkers. Some have even asked why I haven’t accepted them already. Here’s the thing. In the world the way it is, I know there are some people who may not like what I have to say on social media. Whether it’s politics, or my opinions on anything, I really don’t want to get into arguments with coworkers. I don’t think it’s any of their business. I don’t want to have to share any of that with them. I feel like I should be able to keep my work life and my social life separate without any explanations. Any good advice for me? I’ll be listening. Thanks Jaime

~ John

It’s tough I know because people sometimes do get very offended if you don’t “friend” them on social media. John does have a right to his personal life. This is a tough one.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Putin takes military action

Do you have good advice for John? I might just say I’m not on social media that much so it’s no big deal. But that’s just me. What about you? Let’s help John out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Reaction to Ukraine invasion ranges from anxiety to anger

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-Ukrainians living in New York’s Capital Region and in Kiev shared how they are coping with the invasion in Ukraine. Igor Korostil works at DNIPRO Euro Deli in Latham he says his mind is on his loved ones in his homeland. If I can put finger on one of the emotions it’s […]
LATHAM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Beauty queen dies days after accident in Florida, family says

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong, Zoe Bethel,” the pageant said on Facebook. “She was a light in this world, and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dilemma#Russia#Social Life#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Albany to deliver COVID-19 at-home test kits

The City of Albany has announced the delivery of COVID-19 at-home test kits to city residents. Officials said the Council of Albany Neighborhood Associations (CANA) will assist the city in delivering the antigen rapid test kits directly to people's doorsteps.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Half of renters in New York pay too much rent

Renters looking for a place to call home in the Capital District, or anywhere else in New York, may have noticed the price of rent is going up. Financial experts suggest people spend 30% of their gross income on rent, but in New York that may be next to impossible.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy