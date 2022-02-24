40 Under 40 2022: Quintin Williams

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES YOST AND LITTLE REALTY TO MOVE INTO VIBRANT MIDTOWN CORRIDOR Greensboro, NC— Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost and Little Realty announces plans to move into a premier office development at the intersection of Hill Street and Battleground Avenue. The new building is located at 1007 Battleground Avenue— a main artery into and out of Downtown Greensboro. BHHS Yost & Little traces its roots in Greensboro back to 1928 when Elmer Yost started the company. He was joined by his son-in-law, Ford Little in 1948. Elmer’s son, Eddie Yost, became president in 1986, and the family leadership continued into a third generation with Elmer’s grandsons, Dean Little and Mark Yost. Both of whom continue to be active with the company today. With 202 sales associates across two offices in Greensboro, BHHS Yost and Little continues to build on its legacy of being the leader in residential real estate. The company plans to move from its Elm Street location, led by Kevin Green and Scott Thompson, into the state-of-the-art space adjacent to Downtown, Latham Park and Lindley Park Greenways. The firm plans to remain at its popular retail location in Friendly Center. “A differentiator for us has always been our culture— specifically our commitment to building lasting relationships based on trust and care in our communities and with those we serve,” said Tommy Camp, President and CEO of BHHS Carolinas Companies. “In recent years, we’ve designed our offices to promote even greater collaboration among our associates, and to welcome our clients to stay a while in inviting public spaces, such as our cafés. We look forward to expanding this concept to our Battleground location,” said Camp. Plans for the new office call for large conference rooms and a café on the ground level, and a blend of offices and collaboration spaces across the building’s second floor. The modern architecture and convenient access to major thoroughfares made this the perfect choice for BHHS Yost and Little. “We are committed to providing the highest level of support for our sales associates beginning with training and education and continuing through every operational aspect of their business,” said Dan Washington, Senior Vice President of Sales. “The new office space will continue to position our team to lead in the marketplace and to provide a client experience that is second to none,” Washington added. Construction is underway, and the company looks forward to welcoming clients through its new doors later this year. About BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CAROLINAS COMPANIES Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Companies has more than 900 associates and 14 offices across North Carolina. The full-service residential real estate firm offers brokerage, mortgage, title insurance, relocation services, property and casualty insurance and warranty services. It is the largest residential real estate firm serving all three of North Carolina’s major metropolitan markets and Pinehurst – doing business as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty in Greensboro; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Charlotte; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood Realty in the Triangle and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Pinehurst Realty Group in Pinehurst and Southern Pines. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Companies are proud to be a part of HomeServices of America Inc., the largest independent residential real estate brokerage firm in the nation. Find out more by visiting www.BHHSCarolinas.com. About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has been recognized as #6 on Fortune’s 2022 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies and #4 in Barron’s most recent list of World’s Most Respected Companies. Visit www.bhhs.com for details.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO