ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Single Simplivity arbiter used for multiple clusters

By AleksandarPeev
High Point Enterprise
 1 day ago

Can I use a single arbiter for multiple...

community.hpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Meta reportedly breaks up the 300-person team that was building a hybrid VR / AR OS

Meta has reportedly broken up the around 300-person team tasked with working on an OS for AR and VR headsets, moving some of the engineers to teams working on AR glasses and Oculus (er, Quest) headsets, according to a report by The Information. This comes after recent reports — which Meta denied at the time — that the company had halted work on the team’s project creating a unified custom operating system for its VR and AR headsets.
COMPUTERS
RideApart

Ruroc Announces CHAIN App For Helmet Communication Units

Ruroc just released the fourth generation of its flagship Atlas helmet. While the lid’s streamlined shell, closable vents, customizable cheek pads, and RHEON technology stole the spotlight, the brand still makes the helmet compatible with its Shockwave Bluetooth audio system. Despite Ruroc’s vested interest in Shockwave’s success, the firm just released the CHAIN app aimed at unifying rider communication units regardless of the manufacturer.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Use Multiple Desktops on One Screen With the Virtual Desktop Feature in Windows 10

Using virtual desktops in Windows 10 can be highly advantageous, particularly for anyone with a single-monitor setup. If you're still working from home due to the pandemic and juggling several different projects on the same computer, multiple desktops can be a life-saver. (And now, if you're one of the many who are upgrading to Windows 11, it's even easier to set up and toggle between multiple virtual desktops. And you'll have access to other cool features like support for Android apps.) Whether you're a longtime Windows 10 user or have only recently upgraded to Windows 10 after support for Windows 7 ended in 2020, we'll walk you through using multiple virtual desktops.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbiter
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App You Should Delete Immediately Because It Shares Your Data The Most

Before you assume Facebook is the one and only social media app that should be deleted ASAP if data sharing is your concern, we regret to inform you that there are a few others that belong in the sketchy category. Social media will always provide an amazing distraction, as well as a way of connecting, but several platforms are taking advantage of users’ loyalty and the data that are willing to share with the public. If privacy is an issue for you, experts agree: this is the one social media app you should delete immediately because it shares your data the most.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows the ‘secret button’ hidden in the back of iPhone that can be used for anything

There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown.While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.The feature, named Back Tap, is actually in the phone as an accessibility feature, designed to give people more control over their phone....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

3 Simple Rules For Closing Apps That Will Make Your iPhone Run So Much Faster

Your iPhone hasn’t been working as well as it normally does. It stalls, apps crash, and you really wish there was something you could do to fix some of these issues (short of buying a new phone or even spending money on a new battery). There are a few tricks that tech experts rely on that might help boost your phone’s functionalities, including how you close apps and other steps you can take to speed up your device. Here are three simple rules for closing apps that will make your iPhone run so much faster.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android 13 allows app developers to promote their own Quick Settings tiles

Google introduced the Quick Settings panel to Android almost a decade ago with the release of 4.2 Jelly Bean, and there have been many evolutions over the years since. Despite opening the API to custom tiles in Android 7.0 Nougat, app developers have had a hard time getting users to add third-party tiles to the Quick Settings panel. With Android 13, Google is looking to streamline the experience so users have a chance to discover new tiles and get more use from their apps.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
Android Police

WhatsApp adds a search shortcut to yet another section of its app

Most messengers have a built-in search button for finding specific messages within private and group conversations. WhatsApp is no different. The company has offered this feature for ages and even has an option to search for queries across all chats. The latest reports suggest that the Meta-owned messenger is now adding its search button to yet another place within the app for an even better experience.
CELL PHONES
BBC

Zuckerberg reveals AI projects to power Metaverse

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled several ambitious artificial-intelligence projects, describing AI as "the key to unlocking the Metaverse". In a livestreamed demonstration, he created a basic virtual world - including an island, trees and a beach - using the AI feature Builder Bot. Mr Zuckerberg also announced a plan...
SOFTWARE
Android Police

Conversation categories in Google Messages are starting to roll out more widely

Google Messages is the primary app for messaging on many Android phones, including the Pixel 6 and the brand-new Galaxy S22 series. While it's a great way to reach your family and friends, it's also the app that catches OTP codes and notifications via SMS from your banks — and that can clutter up your messages list very quickly. To give users more control over their inboxes, Google introduced conversation categories, putting its AI to good use by automatically sorting them into individual channels. After a limited rollout in India, this feature now seems to be making its way to more countries around the world.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

ExpressVPN on multiple devices: which can I use and how many?

If you are thinking of investing in your security online, you are probably after the best VPN on the market. Our testing places ExpressVPN on top of the list as the most secure, reliable and feature-packed VPN service around. On top of that, the ExpressVPN app is really easy to...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

A biophysical account of multiplication by a single neuron

Nonlinear, multiplication-like operations carried out by individual nerve cells greatly enhance the computational power of a neural system1,2,3, but our understanding of their biophysical implementation is scant. Here we pursue this problem in the Drosophila melanogaster ON motion vision circuit4,5, in which we record the membrane potentials of direction-selective T4 neurons and of their columnar input elements6,7 in response to visual and pharmacological stimuli in vivo. Our electrophysiological measurements and conductance-based simulations provide evidence for a passive supralinear interaction between two distinct types of synapse on T4 dendrites. We show that this multiplication-like nonlinearity arises from the coincidence of cholinergic excitation and release from glutamatergic inhibition. The latter depends on the expression of the glutamate-gated chloride channel GluClÎ±8,9 in T4 neurons, which sharpens the directional tuning of the cells and shapes the optomotor behaviour of the animals. Interacting pairs of shunting inhibitory and excitatory synapses have long been postulated as an analogue approximation of a multiplication, which is integral to theories of motion detection10,11, sound localization12 and sensorimotor control13.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $25,993 (9,699 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $25,993, which is 2.05x the current floor price of 4.75 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($25,993 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy