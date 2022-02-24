ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Live-In care can be the answer

appenmedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHome is a source of comfort and the place where the vast majority of seniors want to age in place. If you or your older loved one are faced with current health care issues it’s time to consider the long-term benefits, increased safety and potential cost savings of live-in care. Finding...

www.appenmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Atlantic City Press

Levels of Care in Assisted Living

Assisted living communities offer different levels of care for their residents, allowing residents to live happily in their assisted living apartment for as long as possible and providing a much less disruptive experience. To better understand levels of care, the team at United Methodist Communities outlined the different levels available...
HEALTH SERVICES
Forbes

“Rehab”, Nursing Homes And Dirty Secrets: Know What Aging Parents Face

Imagine that your aging mother had to go to the hospital and is now going to be discharged. The discharge coordinator tells you that your aging parent must get rehab and go to a facility to receive it, as the hospital won't provide that now. She needs physical and occupational therapy, you're told. The discharge person doesn't make any recommendation as to where your aging parent is to go, but she hands you a list of facilities and asks that you decide by two days from now which one you want.
HEALTH SERVICES
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
City
Alpharetta, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Health
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Buy $60K Car for Stepdaughter

What qualifies as an extreme birthday gift for a teenager?. Blended families are not an uncommon household setup in the United States. The US Bureau of Census reports that 1,200 new blended households are formed every day, and 16% of all families are considered blended families of children, stepchildren and the like.
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
The Holistic Psychologist

Are Narcissists Born or Made?

People with Narcissistic Personality Disorder tend to be extremely self-centered, lack empathy for others, and have a grandiose sense of self. They also tend to have very fragile egos, which makes them highly defensive when they feel criticized or slighted in any way.
SmartAsset

Can an Illegitimate Child Claim Inheritance?

An illegitimate child, one whose parents were not legally married, usually has the same claims as any other child under statutory inheritance. Nowadays legitimacy rarely affects an individual’s inheritance rights. Instead, most states determine these issues by parentage. You have … Continue reading → The post Can an Illegitimate Child Claim Inheritance? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Care#Live In#Assisted Living#Personal Care#Health Care#Home Helpers
HuffingtonPost

Hospitals Pull Unvaccinated COVID Patients Off Organ Donation Waiting Lists

Hospitals are yanking people off waiting lists for donated organs if they refuse to obtain COVID-19 vaccinations. According to officials, the hospitals are following standards set by transplant organizations to give available organs to those with the best chances of survival. The American Society of Transplantation recommends that “all transplant candidates and their household members should have completed the full complement of recommended vaccinations,” including vaccines for COVID-19.
CHARLOTTE, NC
psychologytoday.com

8 Types of Scapegoat in Narcissistic Families

Children scapegoated in a narcissistic family are often targeted with negative projections and burdened with adult responsibilities. Family scapegoats can adopt a variety of coping patterns, each with its own strengths and problems. Family scapegoats may experience significant trauma but are also most likely to break free from the destructive...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Carrie Wynn

Anonymous Victims Share Gaslighting Experiences

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.
beckershospitalreview.com

If 1 in 5 healthcare workers have quit, where have they gone?

A frequently cited statistic is that nearly 1 in 5 healthcare workers have quit their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an October 2021 Morning Consult report. But that doesn't necessarily mean 1 in 5 healthcare workers left the healthcare industry altogether, according to Altarum Institute Senior Economist Ani Turner. When looking at the national numbers, based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the overall healthcare workforce is only down 2.7 percent from February 2020, she told Becker's.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
KIDS
Next Avenue

Palliative Care is Not Just for the Dying

The COVID pandemic has shown how palliative care can also be valuable for managing the pain and stress of illness. Palliative care can provide relief to people with severe, but not necessarily life-ending, health conditions. But often patients — and their doctors — don't realize they can take advantage of a team-based treatment approach that may include social workers and community support.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Can People With Fibromyalgia Live Normal Lives?

Fibromyalgia is a chronic painful illness that causes both physical and emotional suffering. Fibromyalgia affects two times more women than males. A person can live a normal and active life with fibromyalgia if they have the support of a physician, as well as friends and family. Physicians provide a wide range of services and treatment options, including preventive medicine to reduce the pain inflicted by fibromyalgia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wusf.org

Nurses union accuses HCA of unnecessary hospital admissions to drive profits

A report from the nation’s largest nurses union accuses HCA Healthcare of over admitting emergency room patients into its hospitals to increase profits. The report from the Service Employees International Union analyzed national Medicare data and found that hospitals run by HCA had an emergency department admission rate in 2019 that was 5% higher than the national average. In Florida, HCA’s emergency room admission rate in 2019 was 41%, compared to 38% for all other hospitals.
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

Age-appropriate ways your kids can help care for pets

(WGHP) — Today is World Spay Day. It’s a day set aside to focus on reducing pet population by making sure pets gets spayed or neutered. So in this week’s Mommy Matters, we’re looking at ways to teach children to be responsible pet owners at any age. Pets are a great way to help children […]
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy