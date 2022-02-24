ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights
 1 day ago

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $112.2 million. The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had...

Benzinga

Recap: Quaker Houghton Q4 Earnings

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Quaker Houghton missed estimated earnings by 18.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.58. Revenue was up $61.19 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Axon Enterprise Q4 Earnings

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axon Enterprise beat estimated earnings by 155.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $8.56 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q4 Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LeMaitre Vascular missed estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same...
MarketWatch

Dell stock drops as earnings miss offsets new dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the computer maker’s earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations while the company’s board initiated a dividend. Dell. DELL,. -6.55%. shares fell 9% after hours, following a 1.7% decline in the regular session to close at $55.84.
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
Entrepreneur

Will Higher Oil & Natural Gas Prices Aid APA in Q4 Earnings?

APA Corporation APA is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 21. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $1.42 per share on revenues of $2 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the upstream operator’s performance in the December quarter....
Benzinga

American Software: Q3 Earnings Insights

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Software beat estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $4.74 million from the same...
Benzinga

Texas Pacific Land: Q4 Earnings Insights

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Texas Pacific Land missed estimated earnings by 8.35%, reporting an EPS of $10.21 versus an estimate of $11.14. Revenue was up $72.87 million from...
Benzinga

TechnipFMC: Q4 Earnings Insights

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TechnipFMC missed estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $1.90 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Ecovyst's Earnings

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ecovyst will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Ecovyst bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

MP Materials: Q4 Earnings Insights

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MP Materials beat estimated earnings by 40.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $56.93 million from the same...
Benzinga

Applied Optoelectronics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Applied Optoelectronics beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $1.63 million from the same...
Benzinga

Select Medical Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Select Medical Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $100.00 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Southwestern Energy Q4 Earnings

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southwestern Energy beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $2.17 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q4 Earnings

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Huron Consulting Group beat estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.78. Revenue was up $49.95 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Iamgold Q4 Earnings

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Iamgold beat estimated earnings by 280.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $52.90 million from the same period last...
