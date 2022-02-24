ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Jefferson City School District calls off classes for Thursday

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Mqd8_0eNivQJ100

(KMIZ)

Several schools district across Mid-Missouri have called off classes for Thursday.

The Jefferson City School District is the latest to make the announcement early on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, several other school districts, including Columbia Public Schools, canceled classes for Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is reporting poor road conditions south of Jefferson City on Thursday morning.

Parts of Highway 54 between Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks are covered in snow and ice, according to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website. The department asks drivers to watch out for slick road conditions throughout Thursday.

Photos of Highway 54 near Eldon:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHdp3_0eNivQJ100
    The Missouri Department of Transportation reported poor road conditions on Highway 54 near the Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeEwn_0eNivQJ100
    The Missouri Department of Transportation reported poor road conditions on Highway 54 near the Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking another round of sleet and snow along and south of Highway 54 later this morning. Other parts of Mid-Missouri could see snow into the afternoon hours.

Make sure to download the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather App to your phone or other devices to get the latest forecast.

The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Jefferson City School District calls off classes for Thursday appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Boone County Joint Communications warns drivers of slick road conditions

(KMIZ) LINK: Closings & Delays 6:55 a.m. Boone County Joint Communications warned drivers of slick road conditions on Thursday morning. At least two crashes were reported in Columbia around 6:40 a.m., according to joint communications. The number of vehicles involved or if there were any injuries weren't immediately available. BCJC: Roadways are getting extremely slick The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Boone County Joint Communications warns drivers of slick road conditions appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: City of Columbia bus involved in crash with SUV

Watch live coverage in the player above. LINK: Closings & Delays 7:55 a.m. A city of Columbia bus was involved in a crash with an SUV on Thursday morning. The SUV crashed into the back of the bus on Hanover Boulevard around 6:25 a.m., according to a spokesman for Columbia. The bus was reportedly stopped The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: City of Columbia bus involved in crash with SUV appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eldon, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Closings Delays Several#Columbia Public Schools#Abc17news#Stormtrack Weather Team#Stormtrack Weather App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Is the winter weather leaving you fatigued by the snow?

This is Mid-Missouri's third winter storm in the past three weeks and it is leaving some people feeling pretty fatigued. As Mid-Missourians prepare for winter weather some say they are taking less extreme measures for the upcoming storm. "Here we are again it feels like groundhog day we've done this three weeks in a row, four The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Is the winter weather leaving you fatigued by the snow? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy