WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: Jefferson City School District calls off classes for Thursday

Several schools district across Mid-Missouri have called off classes for Thursday.

The Jefferson City School District is the latest to make the announcement early on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, several other school districts, including Columbia Public Schools, canceled classes for Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is reporting poor road conditions south of Jefferson City on Thursday morning.

Parts of Highway 54 between Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks are covered in snow and ice, according to the MoDOT Traveler Information Map website. The department asks drivers to watch out for slick road conditions throughout Thursday.

Photos of Highway 54 near Eldon:

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported poor road conditions on Highway 54 near the Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking another round of sleet and snow along and south of Highway 54 later this morning. Other parts of Mid-Missouri could see snow into the afternoon hours.

