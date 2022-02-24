ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United 'Pushing' to Sign Borussia Dortmund Defender Manuel Akanji

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
 1 day ago

According to a report, Manchester United are attempting to sign defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund.

German based journalist Patrick Berger claimed previously that that the central defender has already rejected an offer from his current club, worth 9.5million Euros a year, and that his contract ends in 2023.

According to this new report, the Swiss player is a Manchester United fan, and dreams of playing in the Premier League, and that United have made a  four year contract offer worth 15million Euros a year. With the price tag set at 30million Euros.

Additionally, more news from Sport BILD in Germany talks of price range, set between that figure and 25million Euros.

Author's verdict

United will need a defender this summer, with Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe all candidates to leave the club.

Akanji is a good player and would be able to fill the void. Rangnick likely knows him well as a Bundesliga player, so it makes a lot of sense.

